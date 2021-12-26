Lukaku gives Chelsea hope

Tying their last two Premier League games, Thomas Tuchel’s team trailed off against Manchester City and Liverpool. Six points behind the leader and with the same as the second classified, the Londoners came out onto the Villa Park turf needing to win to keep their title options intact. An impetuous Aston Villa dominated the game for the first few moments, but Chelsea soon took control of the ball. He had the ball, but not the creativity to do something with it. Nor was the local team fine, who missed their coach for COVID-19. Since the arrival of Steven Gerrard, the villains have won four of their six league games before Boxing Day. They only lost to the first two classified, and at times they also surprised the third parties. However, they were unable to take advantage of the spaces and their opportunities to counterattack. They went ahead on the scoreboard, but with an own goal. Reece James tried to deflect a Matt Targett cross from the left. And he did, but with the misfortune of directing him towards his own goal.

Chelsea reacted to this. And tied. But he needed the help of Matty Cash, who missed Callum Hudson-Odoi on the left wing and knocked him down inside the area. Jorginho transformed the maximum penalty. Thomas Tuchel reacted after the break, entering Romelu Lukaku and changing the system. He went from 3-4-3 to 4-2-4, which was 2-4-4 during the first moments of the second half. The European champion of 2021 overwhelmed the 1982 one, and now with someone moving with ease in the rival area. Lukaku went ahead of Tyron Mings to finish off a Hudson-Odoi cross, and also put his team ahead. The Belgian scored again, the last time he did it in the league was precisely against Aston Villa. Your favorite rival. He has scored in his last seven games against Birmingham. Nine points in all. A final arreón of the premises questioned the control of the visitors. But Lukaku reappeared. Unstoppable. He received a ball into space in the opposite field, and ran until he reached the area, where he was knocked down. Jorginho scored again from eleven meters to send the points to London. There, in the English capital, Chelsea will play two crucial matches in the future of its course. On January 2 they will host Liverpool, and on the next day of the Premier League they will visit Manchester City.