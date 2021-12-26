Maluma explodes the networks by presenting his girlfriend on Christmas Eve

The famous took advantage of the Christmas dinner to confirm his relationship with the architect Susana Gómez with whom he had been seen at some social events. This is how his followers reacted on Instagram

Maluma has shocked social networks by confirming what was already rumored. The Colombian singer took advantage of Christmas to introduce all his followers on Instagram to his girlfriend.

As suspected, it is Susana Gómez. So far the “pretty boy” had kept the relationship a secret, neither of them had made it official.

“Thank you Santa,” he wrote in the post that he accompanied with a red heart and a photo in which he appears with Gómez with the Christmas tree and gifts in the background. Although the image is moved, it is possible to see the couple immersing themselves in a tender and passionate kiss.

In just hours the publication has more than two million hearts and thousands of comments.

“Long live love!”, “I didn’t know”, “I love you”, “I love that JL takes care of Susi so much and does not show her. It is to be admired. He really loves her 💕 ”,“ That they show you like this is a 10/10 ”,“ How hard to see another living your dreams 😂 ”, some of the comments.

His followers also wonder who is Susana? Well, the artist had not been seen in an official relationship since his separation with model Natalia Barulich, in November 2019.

Susana Gómez is an architect who has nothing to do with show business. He is of Colombian origin and according to international media they have been friends for several years.

Last August, the first images of the couple together came to light when paparazzi began to surprise them together at different social events, but neither of them had commented on it.