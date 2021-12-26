Manchester City: Jack Grealish still not adapted to Guardiola’s team

Jack grealish, who came to Manchester City from Aston Villa, recognized this Saturday that adaptation to the team directed by Spanish Pep Guardiola “It has been more difficult than I expected“and acknowledged that his performance” can still be better. “

English celebrates his first six months as a City player, which paid £ 100 million to the Birmingham entity for his transfer.

“I’ve done well so far but I can give much more. It has been much more difficult than I thought it was going to be, “Grealish told Sky Sports.

“Still I am learning and adapting. I heard that some players take a year to adapt here. That may be my case. I want to score more goals next year“, said the midfielder.

Grealish lost ownership of Manchester City last weekend after some images of him came to light with his partner Phil Foden at a party after the game against Leeds. Both players they arrived at training the next day in bad conditions.

Jack Grealish, however, could regain his place in the starting eleven Sunday, on Boxing Day, in the crash against Leicester.

“The level and the demand here is very high on and off the court. It’s amazing and it’s that’s why there has been so much success over the years, “added the Manchester City player.

The footballera recognizes the pressure of having been transferred for so much money. “Have been acquired for 100 million pounds It assumes that when you go through a bad moment, in a goal drought, the fan wonders if it was worth paying for that. I understand it and I assume it and I see it as a privilege that the club wanted to spend so much money on me. I hope to give it back to him with goals and titles“said Grealish.

“Play in the Champions League it is completely different from the Premier League. I had never played in Europe before and I really wanted to. Is incredible listening to the Champions anthem makes you pinch yourself. It is a trophy that the players here really want to win, “acknowledged the footballer.

2021 has been a great year for Grealish, who was key at Aston Villa the last year and was summoned by his selection to play the final phase of the Eurocup that played the final at Wembley against Italy, who finally got the title.

“Play for England in the past summer It was incredible. But it already happened. If I look back I realize how special it was; orit’s worth losing on penalties; It’s one of the worst ways to lose, but if I look back I think it was the best summer of my life. It was special for the country, the players and our families, it was a shame that we couldn’t get the title but It motivates us more to reach the end in the World Cup next year, “recalled the player.

“Of course we can win the World Cup. We have a good opportunity and if we maintain the level of play of the last European Championship we can aspire to everything, “he said.

Grealish points out that came to Manchester City “to try to win trophies, that’s what you look at when your career ends: trophies and medals. Losing to England has made me want to win trophies and with the City even more. We are playing brilliant football for now and we are giving ourselves a very good chance to move on and win some trophies. That’s why I came here, “said the Manchester City player.