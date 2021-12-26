Manchester City vs Leicester, result, match summary, goals, Premier League | Premier league

Manchester City defeated Leicester and is super leader of the Premier League. So far, it doesn’t seem new. But the process was unpredictable, the final 6-3 was the story of a team that thrashed and another that recovered and threatened and everything went at the frenetic pace that makes the English league the best in the world.

It was pure vertigo, as usual, Manchester City, which at 5 minutes was ahead with a goal from Kevin DE Bruyne, who at 14 extended the advantage with Mahrez, from a penalty (foul against Laporte) and at 20, courtesy of Gundogan , put the 3-0 in a nice exit that started Bernardo Silva, touch quickly with De Bruyne and the gunner appeared in the middle. Three arrivals, three goals.

Leicester wanted to react but Maddison’s free kick ended up on the crossbar when Ederson stretched and again City was on top, causing a new error and another penalty, which this time Sterling (25 minutes) took to make it 4-0. It was a discharge of hail on the head of Guardiola’s team, implacable.

But the break changed everything for Leicester: at 55 minutes Maddison finally got the shot, Lookman was infected to take advantage of the blink and score the 4-2 set at 58 and panic spread when Iheanchacho took advantage of the rebound he left Ederson and put the count 4-3 at 65.

The issue is that City is full of alternatives and, in the absence of goals from forwards, defenders come: at 69 Laporte scored the exit from a corner kick. At the end again Leicester’s marking error cost him dearly and Sterlingo punished a corner kick for the final 6-3.

Then the fatigue from side to side took its toll and time passed without Leicester being a threat again.

City won, but of course Leicester gave them problems. The leader, super leader, now has 47 units, but one game more than Liverpool and Chelsea. The show