Marc Anthony’s jaw movements that surprised his followers – Prensa Libre

However, one of his latest appearances has stolen all eyes on social networks, after a video in which the artist is seen during a concert on December 11 went viral, in which he is seen with an appearance a little worn and making a series of gesticulations with his jaw that worried his followers.

Marc Anthony is engraved in the memory of his followers as a man who stole more than a sigh from his followers, his music is acclaimed in different parts of the world.

In the clip that lasts approximately 15 seconds, Marc Anthony can be seen singing very excitedly ‘It’s me’, while he invites those attending the musical show to join him in singing his song. There, as he approached the edge of the stage that separates the stage from the spectators, an amateur recording the live show captured the strange movement that the Puerto Rican makes with his jaw.

With great concern, the different entertainment portals echoed the images that circulated of the singer, so his fans began to speculate if Marc Anthony could be under the influence of hallucinogenic substances, which would have led to the strange behavior of the singer. artist. Other comments suggest that the artist could be suffering from a serious anxiety crisis, which would also lead to this type of movement on his face.

“Particular movements of a person who takes drugs”, “Suddenly he suffers from strong anxiety, nobody knows about the other, poor man”, “This is how my grandmother used to do when her tooth box became loose”, “The brain “,” He was registering in the box what he received for the show “,” He wants to imitate Lavoe in every way “, were some of the comments left by Internet users.

What happened to your physical appearance

After appreciating the images of the singer-songwriter, a debate has been generated on social networks on account of his physical appearance, because with great concern some of his followers wonder what is happening with his appearance, because although it is known that Marc Anthony is always It has been characterized by extreme thinness, this time the change has been more noticeable.