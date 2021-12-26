Marco Antonio Solís stirs up social networks with controversial Christmas message

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO.- Many famous people took advantage of the Christmas season to send emotional messages to his fans and followers on social networks, however, there was an artist who generated controversy among Internet users with his publication.

It’s about the Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis, who was strongly criticized after he posted a message on his social networks alluding to the Christmas and the covid-19. “It almost smells like Christmas! But if you don’t smell … Don’t go out!” He wrote on his Twitter account on December 23rd.

“A little sense of humor please”, Just go ‘what a fucking tweet “,” Sorry for being the killjoy, but if it smells … also stay home, the omicron does not cause loss of smell “, And if you don’t smell it, why they do not have the sense of smell, does it also count? “, his followers replied.

The publication of ‘The Buki‘also generated various memes that are already circulating on Facebook and Twitter. Some even came to associate it with Marc Anthony, who has been talking about in recent days after strange gestures during a concert.

Later, the journalist Pascal Beltrán del Río tagged him in a tweet that said “I have only one question for you, where are we going to stop?”, Referring to the covid-19 and the famous song, who recommended some measures to combat the deadly virus.

“If citizens take care of themselves, families are responsible, friends wait a little and we all get vaccinated, I trust that we will be blessed with a better 2022 than the previous two years. Let’s get vaccinated, put on the reinforcement and isolate ourselves a little! Obviously the Mandatory medical mask face !!! “, he explained.

Marco Antonio Solis, 61, is a Mexican artist with 40 years of experience. He was a coach in the third season of La Voz … México, along with international performers such as David Bisbal, Alejandra Guzmán and the Wisin & Yandel duo.

His greatest hits include ‘Christmas without you’, ‘If you had not gone’, ‘La venia bendita’, ‘Invéntame’, among others.

