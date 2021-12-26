Marco Fabián announces his return to the courts with an emotional message

The pass market of Mexican soccer entered a defining stage just 12 days before the start of the Closing 2022. The sets of the MX League they rush their options to reinforce each of their campuses and arrive with an armed team to try to stand out from the beginning of the semester.

In the case of Chivas the situation is similar: the rojiblancos work against the clock to close the pass from Roberto Alvarado in an exchange that will lead to Uriel antuna to Blue Cross. In addition, the Flock offices would also seek to add other pieces in some parts of the field where the team falters. Michel Leaño.

Although these days the negotiations have been paused as a result of the December holidays, a player jumped to the step of the norm and ‘sold’ through social networks. Is about Marcos Fabian and an announcement that did not go unnoticed by his followers and by a certain sector of Chivas’ fans.

“Hello friends I hope you are very well! Please let us remember with much love all our loved ones who unfortunately are no longer with us, first God will be a great 2022 for all. I am ready and eager to return to the fields to be able to give you many joys playing soccer! “wrote the midfielder on December 24.

And it is that Fabian’s return to the playing fields has been in question since he left the Juárez FC. The ex-Chivas footballer never got along with those from the border and decided to cut relations, hence speculation about his retirement from the fields, however, Marco has surprised again and we will only have to wait with which team he will enroll this semester .