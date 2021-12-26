Maribel Guardia shines in an elegant red Christmas dress | INSTAGRAM

For special dates, Maribel Guardia prepares Photo shoots Also very special, on this occasion she decided to use one of the colors that would benefit her the most, red, in an elegant dress with which she decided to celebrate with her followers.

That’s right, the beautiful Costa Rican made clear the great affection he has for his audience by sharing a snapshot in which he was showing off from the balcony of his house in the CDMX, a site where many photos have been taken.

In the photo we can appreciate once again the great taste you have to choose accessories Y shoes that combines perfectly with the attire of the online store I send you, because let us remember that it is one more collaboration with those companies that noticed it and the light as its Influencer.

Taking advantage of the attention, Maribel decided to ask what it was that woke us up this Christmas, she wishes us health and that we can work and find love, things that are very important to her.

Of course it is his fans and some followers came to thank him for the gesture, the beautiful photo and of course the loving message that has not been written with all his heart and that says that it reaches as many people as possible.

Maribel Guardia shares her great beauty in this photo shoot to celebrate Christmas.



It is important to remember that this year 2021, Maribel has been working hard in these photo shoots, representing as best as possible those companies that looked for her so that you find out about all the products they have in their stores that you can access through the links that she puts in the posts.

She has also invested a lot of her time in the play is tenorio comic, a live staging where she plays Doña Inés and gives everything to revive this beautiful tradition that is the theater.

Maribel Guardia will continue to share with us her great beauty and her positivism, we invite you to stay here to find out all her news, news, curiosities and of course the flirtatious content that she publishes.