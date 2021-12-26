Marine allegedly opened fire on his companions

Aerial view of the island of San Andrés, Colombia. Credit: LUIS ACOSTA / AFP via Getty Images

(CNN Spanish) – Three marines died this Saturday at the facilities of the Military Naval Police Battalion Number 11 on the Island of San Andrés, in Colombia, after they were allegedly attacked with a firearm by one of their companions, who also injured a a soldier from the National Army, before allegedly taking his own life, the Colombian Navy reported in a statement.

“The wounded soldier is recovering in a medical center on the island. The bodies of the four deceased will be transferred in the next few hours to their cities of origin,” the statement added.

The Colombian Navy also indicated in the document that it “supports the investigations by the competent authorities to clarify the facts.”

Previously, the entity sent condolences to relatives and friends of the deceased.

#Mourning 🙏 We regret the death of four of our Marines from the 11th Military Naval Police Battalion on San Andrés Island, in events that are the subject of investigation. Our sincerest condolences to his family and friends, and a sincere hug. RIP pic.twitter.com/RYcOAmw7so – Colombian Navy (@ArmadaColombia) December 25, 2021

The president of Colombia, Ivan Duque, also lamented on Twitter the death of the marines, although he did not give further details about what would have happened to them.

“We are deeply saddened by what happened inside the facilities of the @ArmadaColombia command on the island of San Andrés, where 4 heroes lost their lives. To the families we express our solidarity and the commitment to quickly clarify this unfortunate event”, wrote Duque this Saturday on the social network.

For his part, the Minister of Defense, Diego molano, said through Twitter that he sends his “solidarity and condolences” to the families of the victims, and assured that the investigations of the events have begun.

A request for additional information sent by CNN to the Colombian Navy had not been responded to this Saturday.