Mayweather gifted himself a luxurious 313 diamond watch; Worth $ 18 million!

Editorial Mediotiempo

/ 12/26/2021 09:17:56





Floyd Mayweather did it again. The former North American boxer has distinguished himself by his luxurious eccentricities, same that go from Luxury cars, mansions, very expensive clothes, but now there was an incredible and expensive christmas present, because he gave himself a clock which is valued at 18 million dollars.

The Money is a character that likes to show off his millions of dollars, Spend like there is no tomorrow and live a life that very few have access to, so This expensive watch adds to the Mayweather collection.

How is the luxurious watch Mayweather gave himself?

Through a post on Instagram, Mayweather showed off the watch he bought for Christmas, It has a very attractive design and has a very high commercial value.

The signature Jacob & Co, known for its exclusive diamond jewelery and precious stones, would have reportedly created just one piece of this watch, which makes it unique in the world and highly valued among millionaires, same as Mayweather already snatched them.

East clock this made of white gold Y covered by 313 diamonds Emerald cut, so it weighs 260 carats. As if this were not enough, the watch features a 1.21 carat ruby which gives you a better view of the clock.

“I made it to the top without giving a damn, so Why should i start now? 18 million for the clock“Mayweather wrote alongside his photo.

Is jewel exclusive has a value of 18 million dollars, about about 371 million pesos, but for Mayweather This expense is minimal, because with all the millions that it has accumulated over the years, it is a thing of nothing.