Medicine and Veterinary Medicine among the careers with the most credit applications in Conape

Nursing and Microbiology complete the list of the university courses with the highest demand for financing this year in the National Commission for Education Loans (Conape).

“Other disciplines with high demand during 2021, correspond to the Administration and Engineering, in their different branches,” the entity reported this Saturday.

58% of the approved loans correspond to disciplines related to Science and Technology. These areas are known in the workplace by the acronym in English: STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

Recently, the institution released a study called Identification of Priority Sectors for Conape, which showed that STEM careers will be the ones with the greatest labor demand in the coming years.

Conape’s executive secretary, Efraín Miranda, reported that in 2021 the goal was to grant 3,777 loans and, to date, 3,800 loan applications have been approved, “equivalent to an amount of just over 24,513 million colones.”

According to the report, 68% of these credits were given to students from areas with less social development.

On December 1, CONAPE enabled the reception of applications for the financing of careers in the year 2022, since then and until December 17, the entity has received 855 credit applications, mostly for the careers of Medicine, Administration , Nursing and Engineering.