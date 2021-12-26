Meet Valentino Martin, Ricky Martin’s 13-year-old son who is all the rage on TikTok

The Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin The 50-year-old was reunited with his audience on his post-pandemic international tour with his colleagues, Enrique Iglesias and Sebastián Yatra, and it was a success. Now she has taken a break to enjoy the end of the year holidays with her family together with her husband Jwan yosef and their four children.

Ricky Martin. Source: Terra file

Ricky Martin He is quite reserved with the private life of his children and very from time to time he publishes photos of them on his social networks where he accumulates more than 16 million followers from all latitudes. The singer was single when his first two children were born, who were twins in 2008.

Ricky Martin and his four children. Source: instagram @ricky_martin

The first-timers were Matteo and Valentino Martin who are currently 13 years old, later and when Ricky Martin She was already in a relationship with the Swedish painter Jwan Josef, her other two children Renn Martin-Yosef and Lucía Martin-Yosef were born, 2 and 3 years old respectively.

Valetino and his father. Source: instagram @ valentino.martin

The truth is Valentino martin At 13, he is all the rage on Tik Tok and uploads many videos a day from various corners of his house. Some from his room and others from a gamer room inside the mansion where he lives with his father and which is equipped with comfortable chairs and screens.

Valentino Martin went unnoticed for a while on the social network Tik Tok because his username is @ tigamingno8, something that has nothing to do with his name, but hardly any users noticed that he is the son of Ricky Martin And how well he does imitations began to follow him and he already has more than 6000 followers from all over the world.