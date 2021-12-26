Meghan Markle receives front page public apology after winning court battle against British newspaper

Meghan Markle at Global Citizen Live in New York in September (Reuters)

Meghan markle received a public apology on Sunday after winning a lengthy court battle against the Mail on Sunday newspaper in early December.

The publication printed a front page mea culpa about the 40-year-old Duchess of Sussex, as demanded by the UK Justice after Prince Harry’s wife won a privacy case against the Associated Newspapers publisher filed in February 2019 for the publication of excerpts from a five-page letter she wrote to her father shortly after her royal wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

“The Duchess of Sussex won her legal case for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for articles published in The Mail on Sunday and published in Mail Online,” reads the notice on the front page of the newspaper this Sunday, December 26.

“Following a hearing on January 19 and 20, 2021, and another hearing on May 5, 2021, the Court ruled in favor of the Duchess of Sussex on her copyright infringement claim. The Court found that Associated Newspapers infringed his copyright by publishing excerpts from his handwritten letter to his father in The Mail on Sunday and Mail Online. Financial solutions have been agreed, “they indicated in the public apology note that was published on page 3 of the newspaper.

On February 11, London High Court Judge Mark Warby ordered The Mail on Sunday that the public apology contained a longer article within the newspaper under the headline “The Duchess of Sussex,” stating that the court ruled in favor. by Markle.

He also ordered the apology to appear on the MailOnline home page “for a period of one week”And include a hyperlink to the official sentence.

Judge Warby’s decision in the privacy and copyright infringement case was upheld on December 2 by the London Court of Appeal.

“This is a victory for me, but also for anyone who has been afraid to stand up for what is fair,” Meghan Markle said in a statement after learning of the ruling.

“While this victory sets a precedent, what matters most is that we are now brave enough as to change a tabloid industry that profits from lies and pain, “said the Duchess in the note, where he accused the newspaper of trying to twist and manipulate the legal process to generate more headlines.

The former actress took legal action against ANL, editor of the Daily Mail newspaper, its Sunday version Mail on Sunday and the Mail Online website, for publishing excerpts from a letter sent to her father Thomas markle, 76 years old. The letter was written in August 2018, a few months after Meghan married Prince Harry, the grandson of Elizabeth II. In it, he asked his father to stop talking to the press about their relationship.

Harry and Meghan include in their Christmas postcard the first photo of their daughter Lili

Prince Harry of England and his wife Meghan Markle unveiled the first photograph of their daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana on Thursday by including an image of the baby on the postcard with which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wished their families a happy holiday season. followers.

The photo shows the couple, their first child, Archie, and “Lili”, who was born six months ago. “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, into the world.”, they stated in their message. “Archie made us mom and dad and Lili made us family “

The couple added that they had made a donation “to various organizations that honor and protect families, from those who are being displaced from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paternity / maternity leave.”

Maternity and paternity leave has been one of the causes that Markle has raised since she abandoned her acting career and married Prince Harry in 2018.

In October, Markle asked US political leaders that paid maternity and paternity leave be included as part of the legislative initiatives of the Administration of President Joe Biden, who has tried to pass that measure in Congress within a great social plan, but at the moment he does not have the votes to achieve it.

