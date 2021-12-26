Members infected and the ARMY is alarmed for their health

BTS: Members infected and the ARMY is alarmed by their health | AFP

After taking care of themselves for so many months, two members of the famous south korean band, BTS, were confirmed in contagion, as reported by the label with whom they work, ensuring that another of them has also contracted it.

So far there would be three people from the band of K-pop that are being affected: RM, Jin and Suga, a loyal fanbase favorite, the ARMY, who are concerned about their health.

Big Hit Music shared a statement in which he assures that the return of the main member of the group, RM, I was back from U.SHowever, after the 10-day waiting period ended when entering your country, the test was positive.

For his part, Jin had returned from the United States on December 6, testing negative for both tests, both arriving and after the mandatory care and necessary isolation upon arrival on his land.

And finally it was Kim Seok-Jin who had to undergo a PCR with flu-like symptoms and it turned out that it was also positive.

According to the representatives of the famous singers RM has no symptoms, Jin a slight fever and some mild symptoms, fortunately they are having a good time, within what is possible.

Big Hit Music shared this troubling moment for 3 of the members.



The three infected are vaccinated with the two doses. They are taking great care of themselves at home following the necessary sanitary regulations.

Upon returning to Korea, these members have not contacted each other, so we hope that the other members do not get infected, the ARMY has dedicated themselves to writing messages of recovery and of course to wish them all the good artists that are have become your favorite stars.

In addition, this March 2022 a concert is scheduled in Seoul in which the seven of them will surely be able to participate together and give it their all on stage just as they love to do for their audience.