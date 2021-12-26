Minimum cancellations at the Luis Muñoz Marín airport after the impact of COVID in the airline industry

The impact of flight cancellations on Christmas Eve and Christmas at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, due to the global rebound of COVID-19, has been minimal, compared to the thousands that have been registered in the United States and in the world.

Information provided by the press spokesperson for Aerostar, the airport’s management company, Damarisse Martínez, stipulates that yesterday, Friday, Christmas Eve, there was only one cancellation. It was a Jet Blue trip that left for Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Today, Saturday, Christmas Day, there were another 12 canceled flights.

Of these flights, five departed from Puerto Rico to the United States. They were two of the airline Jet Blue towards New York and Orlando; one from Silver to Saint Thomas, Virgin Islands; another from United Airlines to Houston, Texas, as well as one from Delta Airlines to Atlanta, Georgia.

The remaining seven canceled flights were made from US cities to Puerto Rico.

The most affected airline was also JetBlue with five flights canceled. They left from North Carolina, Santo Domingo, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and New York to the Island.

The other canceled flights were a Delta Airlines flight from Atlanta, as well as a Silver flight from Saint Thomas.

In general terms, Martínez indicated that “the line does not establish a greater reason beyond the situation with its ‘crew'”, as a reason for the cancellation.

He explained that for every certain number of passengers the airline is required to have a flight attendant. An absence can cause the plane to fail to leave, he said.

For example, Delta issued a statement in the United States stating that it was “exhausting all options and all resources,” including route changes, aircraft replacement and crew changes, to cover scheduled operations.

JetBlue, however, has not issued a public statement regarding their cancellations.