Ministry of Public Health: Cuba reports 125 positive cases to COVID-19 ›Information from Minsap› Granma

At the close of yesterday, December 24, 2,837 patients were admitted, 2,181 suspects, 224 under surveillance and 432 confirmed active.

For COVID-19, a total of 20,040 samples were made for surveillance during the day, with 125 being positive. The country accumulates 11 million 556 thousand 701 samples made and 964 thousand 607 positive.

Of the total cases (125): 95 were contacts of confirmed cases; 19 with a source of infection abroad; 11 without a specified source of infection. Of the 125 cases diagnosed, 57 were female and 68 male.

27.2% (34) of the 125 positive cases were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 133 thousand 070, which represents 13.8% of those confirmed to date.

Of the 125 diagnosed cases, they belong to the age groups: under 20 years old (18), from 20 to 39 years old (38), from 40 to 59 years old (44), 60 and over (25).

Residence by province and municipalities of confirmed cases:

Pinar del Río: 11 cases

Guane: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

La Palma: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Pinar del Río: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San Juan and Martínez: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Mugwort: 5 cases

Artemis: 1 (confirmed case contact)

Candelaria: 2 (1 confirmed case contact and 1 imported)

San Antonio de los Baños: 1 (contact of confirmed case)

San Cristóbal: 1 (imported)

Havana: 38 cases

Arroyo Naranjo: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cattlemen: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Centro Habana: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cotorro: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

October 10: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Guanabacoa: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Eastern Havana: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Old Havana: 1 (import)

La Lisa: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Marianao: 5 (4 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Beach: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Plaza de la Revolución: 4 (3 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

San Miguel del Padrón: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Mayabeque: 6 cases

San Jose de las Lajas: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Killings: 8 cases

Cárdenas: 4 (2 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 imported)

Matanzas: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cienfuegos: 3 cases

Cienfuegos: 3 (2 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Villa Clara: 3 cases

Camajuaní: 1 (confirmed case contact)

Crossroads: 1 (confirmed case contact)

Manicaragua: 1 (imported)

Sancti Spíritus: 6 cases

Promotion: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Yaguajay: 1 (no source of infection specified)

Ciego de Ávila: 16 cases

Chambas: 1 (confirmed case contact)

Ciego de Avila: 1 (imported)

Ciro Redondo: 1 (confirmed case contact)

Florence: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Morón: 8 (1 contact with a confirmed case and 7 imported)

Camaguey: 14 cases

Camagüey: 7 (2 contacts of confirmed cases, 1 imported and 4 without a specified source of infection)

Lawns: 1 (no source of infection specified)

Esmeralda: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Nuevitas: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cubitas saw: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Slopes: 1 (without specified source of infection)

Holguín: 6 cases

Cacocum: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Gibara: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Holguín: 2 (1 contact with a confirmed case and 1 imported)

Guantanamo: 2 cases

Guantanamo: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Isla de la Juventud Special Municipality: 7 cases (3 contacts of confirmed cases and 4 without a specified source of infection)

Of the 964 thousand 607 patients diagnosed with the disease, 432 remain hospitalized, of them 422 with stable clinical evolution. 8,320 deaths accumulate (3 in the day), fatality of 0.86% vs 1.94% in the World and 2.37% in the Americas; Two evacuees, 55 returned to their countries, on the day there were 57 discharges (68 fewer than those diagnosed), there are 955 thousand 798 recovered patients (99.1%). 10 confirmed patients are cared for in intensive care, 4 of them critical and 6 severe.

On the day, three deceased patients were reported. We deeply regret what happened and convey our condolences to his family and friends.

Residence by province of the deceased patient:

Havana: 1 deceased

Sancti Spíritus: 1 deceased

Holguín: 1 deceased

Deceased by age groups:

Between 70 and 79: 1

Between 80 and 89: 2

Distribution by sex:

Female: 1

Male: 2

Main comorbidities:

Arterial hypertension: 3

Diabetes Mellitus: 3

Ischemic heart disease: 1

Cerebrovascular disease:

Senile Dementia: 1

Until December 24, 191 countries and 32 territories with COVID-19 cases are reported, the confirmed cases amount to 278 million 835 thousand 758 (+ 898 thousand 436) with 23 million 960 thousand 45 active cases and 5 million 404 thousand 154 deaths ( + 6,388) for a fatality of 1.94% (=).

In the Americas region, 102 million 157 thousand 440 confirmed cases are reported (+ 314 thousand 625), 36.64% of the total cases reported in the world, with 12 million 356 thousand 438 active cases and 2 million 421 thousand 406 deaths (+ 1 thousand 868) for a fatality of 2.37% (-0.01).

(Source: Minsap)