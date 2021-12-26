MTA warns about lower frequency of NYC subway service due to COVID cases – Telemundo New York (47)

The increase in COVID-19 cases, mainly due to the Omicron variant, not only affected travelers during the Christmas weekend with the cancellation of thousands of flights in the country, now the MTA also warned that during this week users The New York City Subway will also see service changes.

The agency noted on Sunday that trains from Monday through Thursday will run less frequently due to increased cases of the coronavirus within subway workers. Because of this, the MTA decided to reduce scheduled service so that workers can be assigned to routes that are most needed rather than cancel trips.

“We are taking proactive steps to provide the best and most consistent service possible. That means you may have to wait a little longer for your train,” the agency said in a tweet.

This Monday through Thursday, trains will run less frequently than usual.

Like everyone in New York, we’ve been affected by the COVID surge. We’re taking proactive steps to provide the best, most consistent service we can.

That means you may wait a little longer for your train. pic.twitter.com/l0GM9LvHKU – NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) December 26, 2021

“We often say, we are running all the service we can with the crews we have available, and we mean it. Our goal is to keep New York moving, safely and efficiently,” the agency added. “We are taking these proactive steps to provide the best service possible this week and keep our employees safe.”

The MTA also highlighted that it is working to implement New York State’s revised quarantine guidelines for essential workers, which will help with staff shortages.

People can check the MTA website or their application to review changes to the service.