My burrito sabanero: the story of the boy who popularized the Christmas song and today denounces that he was never paid

“With my sabanero donkey, I’m on my way to Bethlehem, if they see me, if they see me, I’m going to Bethlehem”. If you were born in Latin America It is very likely that those lyrics evoke memories of your childhood and that you are even listening to them again these Christmas days.

The Christmas Carol “My Burrito Sabanero” or “El Burrito de Belén”, of Venezuelan origin, has been performed by a very wide range of artists: from the legend of Venezuelan music Simon Diaz even the Colombian singer Juanes passing by Elvis crespo. But no version had the impact that the one recorded, more than 40 years ago, by a group from the Venezuela Children’s Choir known as The Rondallita.

That 1975 version is the most popular And it is not only a memory of more than 40 years ago, but to this day it continues to be one of the reference Christmas carols in Latin America, Spain and the Latin community in the United States.

In fact, the American magazine specialized in music Billboard included it in his list of the 100 best Christmas songs of all time. What not many know is the story of Ricardo Cuenci, the 8-year-old boy who voiced the burrito.

“When in 1975, the teacher Hugo Blanco composes the song of Burrito Sabanero, first it is sung by the renowned musician, also Venezuelan, Simón Díaz ”, he tells BBC World Aguasanta Marquez, current director of the Venezuela Children’s Choir.

“But Hugo Blanco it seemed to him that it sounded better in the voices of children, children’s voices ”, he adds.

La Rondallita’s album included other songs composed by maestro Hugo Blanco CHILDREN’S CHOIR VENEZUELA

Márquez says that it was at that moment that the teacher Blanco contacted the Children’s Choir Venezuela, and then its director, the also renowned arranger Raul Cabrera.

“What Professor Cabrera did was the choral montage, the musical arrangement for a children’s choral montage,” explains Márquez. “Hugo Blanco chooses with the teacher [Cabrera] to the children who are going to record ‘El Burrito Sabanero’ ”. Y as a soloist, they choose little Ricardo Cuenci, 8 years old.

Now, with 55 years, Ricardo tells to BBC World from Venezuela that from a very young age music was part of his life: “When I was 4 or 5 years old, my father participated in a llanera music group”.

“And I would grab a box of matches, put brads in it and start playing maracas because I saw the others playing maracas.”

It was because of that interest in music, and thanks to the great friendship that his father had with Raúl Cabrera, that Ricardo ended up singing in La Rondallita.

And so the boy heard “El Burrito de Belén” for the first time. “I remember we were recording with the Venezuela Children’s Choir in a studio. There was Hugo Blanco, there was Raúl Cabrera and I listened to the song that Simón Díaz had recorded”Says Ricardo.

“Me too I began to hum in the hallways of the studio and to sing El Burrito Sabanero. So they come out and hear what I’m singing […] And how I knew I had how to sing it, I sang it […] It even had to be recorded as the Burrito Tabanero, because I didn’t know how to pronounce S. And so it was ”.

Already recorded “El Burrito de Belén” with Ricardo’s voice, Raúl Cabrera was in charge of spreading it, according to Márquez, from the Venezuela Children’s Choir.

“When the album came out, maestro Cabrera worked in a record store that belonged to his father. And he was the one who brought the records to jukeboxes across the country. And what did he do? He began to put the Burrito sabanero album so that they could start placing it in the jukeboxes”.

The puck began to gain traction. First he arrived in Caracas, and from there began to internationalize. “From there, La Rondallita [el coro infantil venezolano] began to become famous outside, especially in Puerto Rico […] La Rondallita travels to Puerto Rico, but the funny thing is that the children who traveled are not the same ones who recorded. Ricardo Cuenci was not among those who traveled ”, recalls Márquez.

Initially, La Rondallita traveled to Puerto Rico although with other members that did not include Ricardo Cuenci CHILDREN’S CHOIR VENEZUELA

Even if Ricardo was not on that first tour from La Rondallita, he told BBC World who received an invitation from Cabrera to travel everywhere to sing. “It traveled! We made two trips. The second time we were there for three months and we sang everywhere. In zoos, at night, in hotels, in parks. Wherever they asked us, he would sing ”.

Although it was a short period of time that he was on tour with La Rondallita, Ricardo says that there were moments that began to disappoint him. “We had problems with the manager or the sponsor […] We even had problems with a hotel, they took us out of the hotel and had to buy us clothes to be able to sing somewhere else ”.

In addition, Ricardo says that never saw any kind of royalties from the version of “Burrito Sabanero” despite the popularity that the song acquired throughout the region and that it still maintains.

Ricardo Cuenci, in the center of the photo, was on tour twice with La Rondallita CHILDREN’S CHOIR VENEZUELA

“One as a child never knew anything about that, neither about money, nor about charges … We were never paid a bolivar cut in half, neither to me nor to my companions of La Rondallita ”.

But one of the biggest disappointments was when Ricardo’s father rejected an offer that could have changed his life: to be part of Menudo, the popular Puerto Rican children’s group to which he belonged, among others, Ricky Martin.

“Maybe my dad lacked a bit of spark,” laments Ricardo. “Did not let meHe did not leave me and I was like that ‘mérmole’ … And with Menudo! ”.

“And the moment came when that was turned off. I turned off. I did not want to know anything more about Burrito de Belén or La Rondallita or anything like that. And I dedicated myself to my business, to my family, to my things. “

Richard never completely disconnected from music, despite the unsuccessful experience he had in his childhood. He tells that he studied music, that he learned other jobs, that he worked in the fields and that currently it does so with advertising.

Ricardo Cuenci, 8 years old, rides a donkey accompanied by the Venezuelan children’s group La Rondallita on the cover of the original album CHILDREN’S CHOIR VENEZUELA

But given the interest that there is still in La Rondallita’s version of “Burrito de Belén,” Ricardo says that he has kept in touch with his former choir companions, and is even planning to release a new version of the famous Christmas carol.

“There is a scoop now on the 24 [de diciembre] with my granddaughter. I’m going to send for Youtube a piece, a song. And it is also with my uncle, who is Tony Cuenci, tremendous tenor singer. It is so that they are surprised that there is still talent for a while ”.

Today, with the support of his family, Ricardo feels grateful to the donkey and to the happiness that it has been able to bring to so many people around the world.

“That every child in the world hears that song and is filled with joy, it fills me a lot.”