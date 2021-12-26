Natti Natasha shares tender photos of her daughter’s first Christmas, Vida Isabelle

Natti Natasha and her fiancé Raphy Pina welcomed their first daughter together, Life isabelle, on May 22. Since the little girl came into the arms of her parents she has been the most spoiled baby and that is how her first christmas.

Despite the legal problems that the music producer is going through regarding the illegal possession of weapons for which he was charged as guiltyNatti Natasha was grateful to be able to spend this special date with her family.

Natti Natasha shares Vida Isabelle’s first Christmas

Through her Instagram account, the Dominican shared a series of tender photographs in which she appears posing with her seven-month-old little girl. The postcard shows Vida Isabelle wearing a Christmas outfit and opening her gifts.

“May peace and joy reign in your homes and hearts. I could not ask for a better gift than to be with my family today, which is the greatest treasure“, wrote.

Quickly post comment section of Natti Natasha was filled with messages wishing them happy holidays and good wishes: “Vidita looks too much like her daddy. So pretty. Natti blessings“,”What baby tenderness. Blessings and Merry Christmas“,”What a beautiful little thing. It is just like the father. Precious family”Were some of the highlights.