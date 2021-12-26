NBA celebrates Christmas with five stellar games on December 25

As is a tradition every December 25, five games of the best basketball in the world will be played. The best panorama to follow it on TV.

Every December 25 is a day more than expected by all fans of the National Basketball Association (NBA), because in what has become a tradition, such as the Christmas day, where five games corresponding to the 10th week of the 2021-2022 season will be played.

Although this day has been marked by the hundred players who are within the league’s sanitary protocols, for testing positive for Coronavirus, the decision of the Commissioner Adam Silver It has been to go ahead with what was programmed, despite the significant casualties that several of those involved will have.

As it is, this Christmas we will be able to see figures like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, James Harden, Chris Paul, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and the last MVP of the Finals, Giannis Antetokoumpo, with five exciting games that we review them in Bolavip.

The NBA game schedule at Christmas



New York Knicks vs. Atlanta hawks

Hours: 12 PM ET

TV: ESPN

It was projected as a rematch of what was the first round key in the past Playoffs, in the Madison Square Garden, who waited for the noisy return of Bring young; However, it tested positive for COVID-19, added to the casualties in the premises for this same reason, it will not have the appeal with which it was sold in the previous one.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics

Hours: 2:30 PM ET

TV: ABC

Although the Massachusetts franchise has eight casualties due to the Coronavirus, they will be able to count on its golden Tatum trident, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown, to face the current NBA champion, with the return of Giannis after leaving the protocol, who will meet with Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, in a game that promises to steal everyone’s attention.

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden state warriors

Hours: 5 PM ET

TV: ABC

Is THE party this Christmas. The two best teams in the NBA today will face each other, with the Western Conference leader exposing his undefeated at home and the winning streak of Devon booker, before the highest candidate to win the trophy Larry O’Brien, which will have four casualties due to COVID, plus the absences of Klay Thompson and James Wiseman.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn nets

Hours: 8 PM ET

TV: ABC / ESPN

Another of the highlights that the NBA offers us at Christmas, with Lebron James and company looking to get out of their bad streak, at the premiere of Crypto Arena, against the Nets that although they will not have Kevin Durant available, yes they will have James harden to seek the epic under the lights of Hollywood.

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas mavericks

Hours: 10:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN

While the absence of Luka doncic, being in the league’s sanitary protocol, it diminishes the importance of the game, it is a great opportunity to see the third best team in the competition, with Mitchell and Rudy Gobert leading the way, looking to climb the ranks in the West.