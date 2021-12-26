New York Governor shortens quarantine for essential workers: “We need them again” | U.S

New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul announced that she is shortening the required quarantine period for vaccinated “essential workers” who test positive for COVID-19.

According to the new guidelines of the governor, who four months ago replaced Andrew Cuomo after his resignation amid allegations of harassment, fully vaccinated workers in front-line sectors, such as Health, can return to work after five days, instead of the previously required 10 days, The Associated Press news agency reported.

To return to work, frontline employees such as first responders must not show symptoms or show signs that they have recovered, Hochul said Friday during a briefing at the New York State Capitol in Albany.

They must also have stopped having a fever for at least the last 72 hours, not be taking medication, and always wear a mask at work.

“We want to make sure that our critical workforce that we have relied on from the beginning, our workers can come back,” said Hochul.

“And that includes our health workers, care for the elderly, home health care, supermarkets, pharmacies, restaurants, they already know who they are,” said the governor.

“We need them again, we need them to be able to go to work,” the Democrat said.

Hochul also defended his administration’s response to the pandemic amid the spread of the omicron variant.

“We are going to continue to spread Christmas cheer, not covid,” Hochul said.

“We are going to keep things open. We are going to do things right, but we are not going to settle. We are going to get through this battle, my friends. We are smart. We know how to do this. We are not going to close deals. We are not going to close. schools, “he said in line with the outgoing mayor of New York, Bill De Blasio, who gave a similar message which sought to bring tranquility to the economic sectors.

Hochul’s policy follows the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which suggested this Thursday that health workers with COVID-19 can return to work after a week of quarantine.

“Our goal is to keep healthcare personnel and patients safe, and to address and avoid undue burden on our healthcare facilities. Prevention remains our priority, and I strongly encourage all healthcare personnel to be vaccinated and applied. booster doses, “said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

With information from The Associated Press