New York Knicks win again on Christmas Day ten years later [Video]

The New York Knicks they won an NBA game again on Christmas Day ten years after the last time by defeating the Atlanta Kawks 101-87 on Saturday. The figure of the afternoon was point guard Kemba Walker when he uncovered with an accurate triple-double on the court.

Walker had 10 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists. to continue his sweet moment with the team that makes life at Madison Square Garden. It was the tenth triple-double to be signed in the history of the Christmas days and the first to take place in the last four years.

Triple-double players on Christmas Day in the history of the # NBA75. Draymond Green (1)

Russell Westbrook (1)

LeBron James (1)

Billy Cunningham (1)

John Havlicek (1)

Oscar Robertson (4) And from today … Kemba Walker

➡️10 PTOS

➡️12 ATTEND

➡️10 REBTSpic.twitter.com/ZBiiU29FGX – Anastasio Ríos (@ Tasio93) December 25, 2021

Another of those who shone in the game were Julius Randle with 12 rebounds and 25 points, Evan Fournier and Quentin Grimes with 15 points each. Knicks left their record at 15 and 18, they are in 12th place and must look for a winning streak to climb to the classification.

December 25, 2011, against the Boston Celtics, was the last time the Knicks won a Christmas game.

