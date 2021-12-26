New York Launches New COVID-19 Testing Sites Following Recent Increase in Cases – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know
New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced 13 new COVID-19 testing sites to address the recent surge in cases. These sites are intended to provide additional testing options in high-need areas in the New York City, Long Island, Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, and Southern Tier regions.
The new sites, which will offer RT-PCR testing, are scheduled to open on December 29. Days and hours of operation will vary based on site location, with each offering walk-in and appointment-only testing. Rapid antigen and PCR tests will also be available within a few days of opening.
On the other hand, starting Monday, December 27, New Yorkers can schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 test at one of these locations. For information on the sites click here.
Below is a list of the new test sites by region:
New York City
- Test location: Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building
Address: 163 West 125th Street, New York, NY 10027
Service hours: Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm
- Test location: Central Family Life Center
Address: 59 Wright Street, Staten Island, NY 10304
Service hours: Monday to Saturday from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Test location: Concourse Village Community Center
Address: 777 Concourse Village East, Bronx, NY 10451
Service hours: Monday to Saturday from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Test location: Kings Plaza Mall
Address: 5100 Kings Plaza, Brooklyn, NY 11234
Service hours: Monday to Saturday from 9:00 am – 6:00 pm
- Test location: York College Performing Arts Center
Address: 94-45 Guy R Brewer Boulevard, Jamaica, NY 11451
Service hours: Monday to Saturday 9:00 am – 7:00 pm
Central New York
- Test location: Moravia Fire Department
Address: 38 Keeler Street, Moravia, NY 13118
Hours of service: Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10:00 am – 4:00 pm; Saturday 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Finger lakes
- Test location: SUNY Genesee Community College
Address: Albion Campus Center, 456 West Avenue, Albion, NY 14411
Service hours: Monday to Saturday 10:00 am – 7:00 pm
long Island
- Test location: IBEW Local 25
Address: 370 Motor Parkway, Hauppauge, NY 11788
Service hours: Monday to Saturday 8:00 am – 6:00 pm
- Test location: Kennedy Memorial Park
Address: 335 Greenwich Street, Hempstead, NY 11550
Hours of service: Monday – Friday 9:00 am – 7:00 pm; Saturday 9:00 am- 5:00 pm
Mohawk valley
- Test location: American Legion Post
Address: 86 West Main Street, Milford, NY 13807
Hours of service: Monday, Wednesday and Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm; Saturday 8:00 am – 12 pm
North Country
- Test location: Citizens Advocates
Address: 324 Creighton Road, Malone, NY 12953
Service hours: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
- Test location: Maple Ridge Center
Address: 7421 East Road, Lowville, NY 13367
Service hours: Monday and Wednesday 9:00 am – 2:00 pm; Friday 9:00 am – 12:30 pm
Southern Tier
- Test location: Watkins Glen State Park Gift Shop / The Glen Café
Address: 1009 North Franklin Street, Watkins Glen, NY 14891
Service hours: Monday to Saturday 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
New York is also planning additional sites throughout the state. New Yorkers can find places near them here.
You can also visit our resource guide to find other sites in the tri-state area.
“To overcome this winter surge and protect New Yorkers, we will use all the tools at our disposal,” said Governor Hochul. “By mobilizing test sites across the state, we will ensure that testing is more accessible and convenient for New Yorkers. We will continue to expand the availability of testing to all corners of the state, assessing where additional capacity and sites will be needed. early”.