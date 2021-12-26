New York Launches New COVID-19 Testing Sites Following Recent Increase in Cases – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced 13 new COVID-19 testing sites to address the recent surge in cases.

These sites are intended to provide additional testing options in high-need areas in the New York City, Long Island, Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, and Southern Tier regions.

The new sites, which will offer RT-PCR testing, are scheduled to open on December 29, and starting Monday, December 27, New Yorkers can schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 test at one of these locations. For information on the sites click here.

The new sites, which will offer RT-PCR testing, are scheduled to open on December 29. Days and hours of operation will vary based on site location, with each offering walk-in and appointment-only testing. Rapid antigen and PCR tests will also be available within a few days of opening.

Below is a list of the new test sites by region:

New York City

Test location: Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building

Address: 163 West 125th Street, New York, NY 10027

Service hours: Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Test location: Central Family Life Center

Address: 59 Wright Street, Staten Island, NY 10304

Service hours: Monday to Saturday from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Test location: Concourse Village Community Center

Address: 777 Concourse Village East, Bronx, NY 10451

Service hours: Monday to Saturday from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Test location: Kings Plaza Mall

Address: 5100 Kings Plaza, Brooklyn, NY 11234

Service hours: Monday to Saturday from 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Test location: York College Performing Arts Center

Address: 94-45 Guy R Brewer Boulevard, Jamaica, NY 11451

Service hours: Monday to Saturday 9:00 am – 7:00 pm

Central New York

Test location: Moravia Fire Department

Address: 38 Keeler Street, Moravia, NY 13118

Hours of service: Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10:00 am – 4:00 pm; Saturday 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Finger lakes

Test location: SUNY Genesee Community College

Address: Albion Campus Center, 456 West Avenue, Albion, NY 14411

Service hours: Monday to Saturday 10:00 am – 7:00 pm

long Island

Test location: IBEW Local 25

Address: 370 Motor Parkway, Hauppauge, NY 11788

Service hours: Monday to Saturday 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

Test location: Kennedy Memorial Park

Address: 335 Greenwich Street, Hempstead, NY 11550

Hours of service: Monday – Friday 9:00 am – 7:00 pm; Saturday 9:00 am- 5:00 pm

Mohawk valley

Test location: American Legion Post

Address: 86 West Main Street, Milford, NY 13807

Hours of service: Monday, Wednesday and Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm; Saturday 8:00 am – 12 pm

North Country

Test location: Citizens Advocates

Address: 324 Creighton Road, Malone, NY 12953

Service hours: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Test location: Maple Ridge Center

Address: 7421 East Road, Lowville, NY 13367

Service hours: Monday and Wednesday 9:00 am – 2:00 pm; Friday 9:00 am – 12:30 pm

Southern Tier

Test location: Watkins Glen State Park Gift Shop / The Glen Café

Address: 1009 North Franklin Street, Watkins Glen, NY 14891

Service hours: Monday to Saturday 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

New York is also planning additional sites throughout the state. New Yorkers can find places near them here.

You can also visit our resource guide to find other sites in the tri-state area.

“To overcome this winter surge and protect New Yorkers, we will use all the tools at our disposal,” said Governor Hochul. “By mobilizing test sites across the state, we will ensure that testing is more accessible and convenient for New Yorkers. We will continue to expand the availability of testing to all corners of the state, assessing where additional capacity and sites will be needed. early”.