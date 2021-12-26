New York on alert for increased hospitalizations of children due to covid-19 | Univision 41 New York WXTV

The New York State Department of Health’s warning on Friday of a “surprising increase” in new hospitalizations of children was made public a day after many COVID-19 testing centers in New York City were closed for Christmas. .
A health advisory indicated that the recent increase in hospitalizations, which has quadrupled as of the week of December 5, is concentrated in and around New York City, where the highly contagious omicron variant was spreading rapidly.
“The risks of COVID-19 to children are real,” Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said in a statement.
“We are alerting New Yorkers to this worrying recent rise in pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 so that pediatricians, parents, and guardians can take urgent action to protect our youngest New Yorkers. We must use all available control, prevention, and prevention strategies. safe and effective infection mitigation, “he said.
Vaccines remain the most effective weapon against covid-19
Basset said the best way to protect children over the age of 5 is to get them vaccinated. Likewise, children under 5 years of age who cannot be vaccinated can be protected if the people around them have been vaccinated and boosted, and if they follow other protective measures, such as wearing masks, avoiding crowds, and making themselves the covid-19 test.
On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul bragged about the state’s high vaccination rate, saying that 95% of New York adults age 18 and older have been vaccinated at least once.
It also revealed that the number of new infections had soared above 44,000 on Thursday, reaching a new record in a single day. However, the increase in the numbers has not translated into a corresponding increase in hospitalizations or deaths, although these statistics are often indicators of delay.
Covid-19 testing shortage in NYC
Hochul made the announcement as New Yorkers continue to struggle to obtain tests for the coronavirus, as many centers were closed Saturday and there was a shortage of home test kits.
Desperation was evident at a free test kit drop-off in a Brooklyn neighborhood, where police had to be called in to appease a crowd of angry people who were disappointed when the supply ran out.
The notice from the state Department of Health later on Friday offered a bleaker outlook for children.
In the week ending Sunday, no children ages 5 to 11 who were hospitalized for COVID-19 were fully vaccinated, the department said.
And only a quarter of the 12 to 17-year-olds admitted to the hospital were fully vaccinated, it said.
“These surprising trends underscore the critical importance of protecting our children from COVID-19. The Department urges parents and guardians of all children five years of age and older to fully vaccinate their children as soon as possible.” states in the notice.