New York registers an increase in hospitalizations of children due to Covid-19

New York.- The health authorities of New York confirm an increase in children’s hospitalizations by the coronavirus, while the variant omicron It continues to spread through the United States, as the White House promised this Sunday to solve the shortage of tests for Covid-19.

The New York State Department of Health “closely monitors an upward trend in pediatric hospitalizations associated with Covid-19 “according to a statement released Friday.

“The biggest increase concerns New York City, with revenues that have quadrupled” between the week of December 5 and December 19, the local government said. Half of this income corresponds to children under 5 years of age, who are not yet of the age to be vaccinated.

The number of Covid-19 cases continues to increase dramatically in U.S due to the spread of the omicron variant, with an average of more than 175,000 new infections a day in the last week, according to data from the CDC, the main federal public health agency, on Sunday.

In this panorama, a evidence shortage of Covid-19 in the country, which coincides with an especially high demand for tests, in particular for kits to be carried out at home, on the occasion of the end of the year holidays.

“One of the problems at this time is that (the tests) will not be fully available to everyone until January,” said the doctor this Sunday. Anthony Fauci, advisor to the White House in the fight against the pandemic.

“We are addressing the problem of testing and, very soon, that will be solved,” the epidemiologist told the chain ABC, also acknowledging their frustration at this shortage.

Such coincident events are partly responsible for the “high demand” and the consequent shortage of evidence, according to Fauci.

“Obviously we have to do better,” he said.

President Joe biden announced last week the purchase by the federal government of some 500 million kits that will be given free to anyone who requests them.

But these tests will only be available in January, fueling strong criticism against the White House, whose strategy to combat Covid-19 has focused mainly on the vaccination.

On December 6, days after the presence of omicron In the United States, when asked by the press, the presidential spokeswoman, Jen psakihe simply replied, “We should send all Americans a free trial, right?”

Referring to the characteristics of omicron, Fauci indicated this Sunday that it is a variant “extraordinarily contagious“, but he cited studies carried out in South Africa and the United Kingdom that seem to indicate a lower danger of the cases.

