New York will abandon gas in its new buildings to reduce 70% of its emissions

70% of New York’s greenhouse gas emissions come from buildings and the City Council of ‘the city that never sleeps’ has decided to end fossil fuels in homes, whose water or heating can no longer come from gas or diesel.

New York homes are thus switched to electrification, since new buildings of less than seven floors will not be able to be connected to gas from 2024 and in the middle of 2027 in the highest, according to the new Building Law of the consistory. Joins 65 other cities in seven states of the United States that will leave gas behind, but, although it is not the first to do so, the impact of the measure in this metropolis will be very significant.

Spanish law contemplates the energy rehabilitation of at least 300,000 buildings in the current decade

A study by the American NGO RMI states that about 70% of the CO₂ in the city comes from buildings and estimates that with this new law New York will save 2.1 million tons of emissions by 2040, the same thing that emits about half a million cars every year. To this benefit would be added the savings in the construction of gas pipes for the new buildings and the improvement in air quality.

The New School’s Doctor of Urban Studies Andrea Marpillero-Colomina calls New York’s decision “crucial” to move toward a “more sustainable and healthy” power grid. “This means fewer fires, fewer toxic fumes in homes, fewer climate pollutants, less dependence on extractive practices to access natural gas, and no more gas bills every month for thousands of families“, summarizes.

Times Square in New York. (Reuters / Carlo Allegri)

New York follows in the wake of other countries that have taken steps in this line. Without going any further, in neighboring France Gas and oil are prohibited in new homes since 2021 and Denmark banned the installation of gas boilers in buildings since 2013, something the Netherlands did five years later. Spain, through the Climate Change and Energy Transition Law and its National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan, contemplates the energy rehabilitation of at least 300,000 buildings in this decade and incentives to promotion of renewables and self-consumption in neighboring communities.

However, from the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda they estimate that to meet the efficiency objectives the European Union will have to rehabilitate 1.2 million homes this decade and 7 million in total until 2050. The RMI study also values ​​that the new New York law will benefit communities above all. vulnerable and lower income neighbors, which are the most likely to be exposed to poor air quality.

In this sense, the director of programs of the New York Public Interest Research Group, Megan Ahearn, celebrates this new orientation of the United States that makes renewable energy “winners”. He also stressed that solar, wind and geothermal energy are consolidated and cost-competitive technologies that can be installed in all-electric buildings around the world. “Let us focus on preparing the buildings of our main cities for the revolution of the renewable energy and storage“, he claims.

During Philomena, pollution in Madrid shot up due to the heaters. (EFE / Marshal)

After New York, this past December 15, the Twenty-seven have proposed a new directive on the energy efficiency of buildings, since it calculates that homes, schools, hospitals and offices are responsible for 36% of the EU’s CO₂ emissions and account for the 40% of the energy consumption of each block.

Specifically, the proposed directive also seeks to abandon fossil fuel heating and speed up the renovation of less efficient buildings. Among other issues, it contemplates that 60 million buildings with the lower energy rating (F or G) will have to reach E class before 2033 and that all new buildings will have to be zero operational emissions by 2030. This means that they will have to be well insulated and run only on renewable energy. This obligation is Fast forward to 2027 in new public buildings.

In addition, the EU will no longer be able to subsidize the installation of fossil fuel boilers from 2027 and, in fact, gives the green light to its member states to prohibit their legal use, although the cap at the community level will arrive in 2040, when none Heating or cooling may depend on oil, gas or coal. For these purposes, countries will be able to access € 144 billion of Climate Social Fund.

Heating abuse also poisons the air Jose luis gallego

The proposal is not final, as it will have to be negotiated and approved with Parliament and EU Member States during 2022, before being mandatory.

However, for the CAN Europe Building Policy coordinator, Edoardo Concari, these are only “timid steps forward” regarding the measures that are necessary to unleash a “true transformation”, such as mandatory energy performance standards. “Now is the time for the co-legislators to raise the bar of ambition to ensure the huge potential for energy savings and emission reductions the construction sector does not remain unexploited, “he concludes.