No Way Home “breaks box office record in pandemic

(CNN Business) – “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the most recent film in the Marvel franchise, surpassed $ 1 billion at the global box office, the film studio Sony (SNE) reported on Sunday.

The film reached the milestone just 12 days after its release. Only “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War” of 2019 reached that mark in less time, at 5 and 11 days, respectively.

The film has grossed $ 1.05 billion worldwide so far.

“No Way Home,” starring Tom Holland and Zendaya as Peter Parker and MJ as they battle villains from across the Marvel multiverse, is also the only pandemic-era film to have grossed a billion dollars worldwide.

It is the first film to reach that number since “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” which was released in December 2019. Sony also said that “No Way Home” is now the highest-grossing film of the year worldwide.

The film, which was made by Sony and Disney’s Marvel Studios, has had an incredible run at the box office, especially as the world is still in the midst of a pandemic.

“No Way Home” achieved a record opening weekend at the North American box office last weekend when it grossed $ 260 million. That was the second-largest national opening of all time. That opening was also the best for each December, the Spider-Man franchise and Sony Pictures.

“What this represents is pretty mind-boggling,” Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst at Comscore (SCOR), told CNN Business. “These numbers would be very impressive in the pre-pandemic era, but for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to reach a billion dollars in this market is really difficult to understand.”

“The monumental achievement of ‘No Way Home’ that reached this number cannot be overestimated for this industry at this time,” he added.