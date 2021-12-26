Octavio Ocaña, the emotional drawing made by his stepson | INSTAGRAM

More than emotional and will fill many with tears, the son of Nerea Godínez, Octavio Ocaña’s girlfriend, shook social networks with a family drawing that his mother shared on social networks.

Apparently the Christmas of little André and his mother Nerea Godínez was quite full of mixed feelings, because someone important was missing, the actor Octavio Ocana, fiancee of the young woman and who was already like a father to the child.

On the eve of Christmas Eve, the little boy remembered “Papa Tavo” and made a drawing that the businesswoman shared on social networks and shocked many.

Little André drew a picture in which two adults and a child can be seen and put the names “Tavo, André and Mama”. The image shook social networks.

Various recordings and photographs show that Octavio Ocaña really treated André like his son and even prepared baby bottles for him. The Mexicans were saddened when the beloved actor Se Vecinos recently passed away and Nerea Godínez shared that she did not know how to explain to her son that Tavito was gone.

Nerea Godínez did not stop thinking about her beloved boyfriend on these special dates and made a special visit to the place where she rests to show him her love and how much she misses him.

Let us remember that the beloved star of Televisa left at the end of October under quite strange circumstances, which cast doubt on the actions of the authorities and have caused the family to undertake an incessant investigation to clarify everything.

Recently, the statements of the new lawyer for the Pérez Ocaña family were surprising, because he shared that although they already verified that it was not Octavio who acted, which is why everything ended in a sad story, they assured it will be very difficult to clarify the case further.

It was also shared that the two companions of Octavio Ocana At that time they have finally made another statement to the authorities, this time, without pressure, since they assured the authorities that they indicated what they had to give by statement and sign to coincide with what they would have officially shared.

Despite having to fight against their own authority, the family of the young actor and businessman has decided not to stop until his name is cleared and what really happened last October comes to light, as they say, the authorities did not have why persecute him so insistently or why take action against him.