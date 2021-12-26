Olivia Munn and John Mulaney share a photo of their baby

Here’s what actor Ryan Reynolds says when he’s mistaken for Ben Affleck 0:57

(CNN) – A Christmas Eve gift! Actress Olivia Munn and comedian John Mulaney shared a first look at their baby, who is now 1 month old.

Munn posted a photo on Instagram showing baby Malcolm wearing a blue beanie and wrapped in a blanket as he sleeps.

“Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays,” 41-year-old Munn wrote in the post.

Before having the baby, the actress spoke on the “Today” show in November about the couple’s initial fears as they prepared for their new life.

“We talk about the same things. What rocking chair? What kind of crib do you put the baby in? What does the baby wear?” He told Hoda Kotb of the Today Show. “Honestly, thank goodness for Instagram, Facebook and blogging because there are a lot of moms who post great information, and that has been a saving grace for me.”

Munn gave birth to the couple’s first child on Nov. 24 in Los Angeles, Page Six reported.

Mulaney first announced that he and Munn were expecting a baby in September during an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

The former “Saturday Night Live” writer met Munn at Meyers’ wedding in 2013, but things turned romantic after Mulaney came out of a stint in drug abuse rehab.

“Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself on this recent journey of recovery,” said Mulaney, now sober, during the program.

Mulaney announced her divorce from visual artist Anna Marie Tendler in May. The couple had been married since 2014.