Ómicron: They discover a new symptom of this variant of Covid

Due to the novelty that represents the variant of Covid-19, Ómicron, scientists and doctors follow discovering new things about this strain that according to recent studies is more contagious than any other previously seen, although it is also believed that it is not so serious to cause hospitalizations.

Among these novelties, the doctors believe they have found a new symptom due to the omicron variant, This was explained by Dr. Amir Khan, a doctor from the National Health Service of the United Kingdom, a country that has registered records of positive cases in recent days.

New symptom of Omicron

In statements collected by The Sun in an interview with ITV, the Dr. Khan explained that several of the patients that you have attended in the last days present sweats at night while sleeping.

“The kind of soaked night sweats where you may have to get up and change your clothes, “said Amir Khan.

The 5 symptoms of Omicron

Headaches Throat pain Runny nose Fatigue Sneezing

Similarly, studies have indicated that some classic symptoms of Covid-19 such as loss of taste and smell does not appear with the omicron variant.