Pacifier Suazo, close to returning to Deportes La Serena in Chile

Editorial Mediotiempo

Monterrey, NL / 12/24/2021 16:10:08





Humberto Suazo came to Stripe2 for him second semester of 2021 and this excited the fans of Striped that she could see him again with the albiazul dress; however, the taste was short-lived, just one tournament.

Pacifier He is no longer in the Expansion League and is very close to returning with Sports La Serena from his native Chile.

The Papayeros They were left with a bitter taste from the last tournament, when they did not have the Chupete, for what they believe is an indispensable element for the team.

Suazo left Deportes La Serena last August and signed with Raya2, and his 40 years, do not plan to say goodbye to football.

“He reactivated the conversations with the papayeros administrators, with whom he would have already agreed to a one-season contract, which would put some rules against the sudden decisions that the footballer usually makes and that have made him terminate, in some cases, relations prematurely with the clubs where he has performed “, mentions the newspaper El Día.