People flock to get tested for COVID-19 at an event in San Juan and form a long line of cars

The Secretary of Health Carlos Mellado reported this Sunday that the number of tests of COVID-19 Available in the event “Parrandón de tests” sponsored by the agency rose to 3,000 in San Juan, before a high number of interested people waiting their turn in a kilometer-long line of vehicles.

“The monitoring and surveillance team of the Department of Health has carried out some 400 tests, of which 70 have been positive. We have over 3,000 tests available in San Juan. The staff is giving their all to serve the citizenry. I ask for calm and patience in line ”, Mellado said through a tweet on his official Twitter profile.

Initially, the number of tests available was 2,000. The sampling center in San Juan is located behind the Tren Urbano parking lot at the Medical Center in Río Piedras, in front of the Health Department. The number of positives up to noon translated into a positivity rate of 17.5% up to that point. In San Juan, the plug extends across much of José de Diego Avenue in San Francisco.

The “Parade of tests” is also held today at the Recreation and Sports Palace in Mayagüez, where there were 450 tests available, and at the Antigua Escuela Agustín Ortiz in Jayuya, with 400 tests. At the time of this edition, Salud had not responded if the number of tests in those sample centers would increase, as it happened in San Juan.

According to the Health data updated at noon, the positivity rate in Puerto Rico is at 21.74%. Meanwhile, the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 woke up this Sunday at 161, which means six fewer patients in the past 24 hours. Those detained by the virus are divided into 124 adults – eight of them connected to a ventilator – and 37 pediatric patients. The agency did not report deaths in its report this Sunday, so the total of deaths remains at 3,291.

Health reported yesterday, Saturday, three deaths from COVID-19. The victims were between the ages of 77 and 95. Two were vaccinated and one unvaccinated, while all of the deceased had pre-existing conditions.