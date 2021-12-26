Pepita Gomís, mother of Héctor Suárez Gomís, dies

This morning the unfortunate news of the death of Pepita Gomís, Who did ‘Telekinder‘, the first educational program in the mexican television during the 60s.

It was his son Hector Suárez Gomís, who through his official Instagram account released the news, as he published a photo of his beloved mother with an emotional message.

“To friends, colleagues and all the media, with deep pain, I want to share with you the death of my mother, Pepita Gomís. Rest in peace, Mommy”, it reads in the publication of the actor.

Pepita died this morning at the age of 83 years, he was married 36 years with the comedian Hector Suarez (rip) and had two children, Héctor and the photographer Julieta Suarez Gomís.

Pepita Gomís was the owner of a school near the Hacienda de los Morales, she also studied a master’s degree in History at UNAM. He exercised the teaching profession, was journalist and worked as a supervisor for films at the National Cinematheque.

So far, the cause of his death; However, last August Pepita Gomís remained hospitalized and required blood transfusions, so her son asked for donors on social networks. Rest in peace.