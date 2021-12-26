Peruvian national team: Alexander Lecaros told that he lived moments that nobody knows | sports

Alexander Lecaros went abroad at an early age with suitcases full of illusion in 2019 heading to soccer in Brazil to fulfill his dreams. One of them was to be considered in the Peruvian team of Ricardo Gareca; However, the young soccer player revealed that he went through difficult times during his stay in the country of the zamba.

The former player of Real Garcilaso (today Cusco FC) He mentioned that he lived events that the fans do not know and that the pandemic affected their adaptation in the Brasileirao.

“From the beginning it was quite difficult, it was the first time outside my country, far from my family I had to go through a pandemic alone, I think that somehow that interrupted my adaptation in all these two years that I was there. It was the most complicated thing I had to go through, “said Alexander Lecaros in an interview for the daily Líbero.

“I looked for too many things to find my peace of mind and I got it, things happened to me that nobody knows. People think that being a footballer is just kicking a ball but there are many things on your back, I think people don’t know that, “added the young footballer, who today is 22 years old.

Lecaros made an assist when he made his debut in Brazilian soccer. Photo: Botafogo

Despite the problems, Alexander Lecaros said that little by little normality was returning at the Brasileirao. It was taken into account by the DT of Botafogo, but the club’s relegation to the second division caused it to be shelved .

“After that, I was already returning to normality, they were already calling me, taking into account to play and, unfortunately, the team fell; but my mentality was to stay in Botafogo and do my best to go up to Serie A, but it didn’t happen ”, assured Lecaros.