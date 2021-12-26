Photos: 16-year-old girl is disfigured with acid by subject for refusing to marry him

Maryam al-Rukabi, 16-year-old girl is disfigured with acid by subject for refusing to marry him

The young lady of 16 years old, Maryam al-Rukabi She was disfigured with acid by a guy she didn’t want to marry and now they raise money to pay for her surgery.

The aggressor is a 19-year-old man who proposed to Maryam al-Rukabi, entered the family home while her parents were at work, threw acid at her, taking advantage of the fact that she was asleep, and not satisfied with that, he also stole her phone in Iraq.

· Read also: VIDEO: Man catches his wife with a lover, chases him and stabs him to death // Subject invites his friend to drink, makes him drunk and rapes

The 16 year old girl, was in the hospital for several months after the 19-year-old man threw the corrosive liquid in his face.

“She was asleep when she entered our house. I began to feel that something was burning my whole body. When I woke up and went into the hall, I felt someone come out of our house. I saw it from behind. As he wanted to scream, he left the house, “he said. Maryam al-Rukabi when talking to local media.

Faced with the terrible fact, worldwide organizations that defend the rights of women women joined forces to support the young girl.

They are currently conducting a fundraiser on the GoFundMe fundraising platform so that the young woman can undergo treatment.

“This young girl’s life was shattered. She did nothing wrong. She was a fine arts student, happy and with big plans for her life. Let’s do what we can to help her, ”said the foundations that raise the funds.

The foundations estimate that facial reconstruction surgery will cost about $ 200,000.

-You may also like:

· VIDEO: Young girl is stabbed by husband for being unfaithful and lover lets her die

· Young girl quotes her boyfriend in the cemetery to kill him and bury him there

Young man kills his baby to avoid having to pay child support to his ex-partner