places the ring and then a kiss

2021-12-26

Ousmane Dembélé has been in the news this week for his unexpected wedding in Morocco and the great party under the Muslim ritual, a religion practiced by the soccer player of the Barcelona and his unknown wife.

Cook reveals the terrible life that Osumane Dembélé led

Through social networks, photos and videos began to be disseminated of what was carried out in that ‘secret’ ceremony that the player performed on his second day of vacation before Christmas.

Little by little more details are revealed and now a new video has come out: the moment in which the bride and groom put on the rings.

In the images you can see the happy couple dressed in white and how Dembélé he takes his wife’s hand and places the ring on her that confirms a relationship for life. The same does she with him.