places the ring and then a kiss

2021-12-26
Ousmane Dembélé has been in the news this week for his unexpected wedding in Morocco and the great party under the Muslim ritual, a religion practiced by the soccer player of the Barcelona and his unknown wife.
Cook reveals the terrible life that Osumane Dembélé led
Through social networks, photos and videos began to be disseminated of what was carried out in that ‘secret’ ceremony that the player performed on his second day of vacation before Christmas.
Little by little more details are revealed and now a new video has come out: the moment in which the bride and groom put on the rings.
In the images you can see the happy couple dressed in white and how Dembélé he takes his wife’s hand and places the ring on her that confirms a relationship for life. The same does she with him.
Later, with the rings already on, the French winger opts to kiss his wife on the forehead and then sign the papers.
The first loss in Barcelona at the request of Xavi Hernández
In Spain this news has been a real surprise because they assure that not even the footballer’s own teammates at Barça had knowledge that he was in a relationship, much less that he would marry.
It should be noted that no Barça element was invited to the Frenchman’s wedding in Morocco and the only footballer who was present, in addition to Ousmane, was his compatriot Dayot Upamecano, defender of Bayern Munich.