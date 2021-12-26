“Potential risk of suffocation”: A chain of stores recalls a children’s toy in Spain for safety reasons (PHOTO)

Primark has removed the item from more than 40 stores throughout the Iberian country and has asked customers who have purchased it to return it.

The Irish store chain Primark, specializing in clothing and accessories, has recalled a children’s toy from more than 40 stores in Spain for safety reasons, according to a statement published this week on its website.

The text indicates that the article, a wooden xylophone for children older than ten months of age, “does not meet the usual high safety standards” of the company because there is the possibility that some of its small parts will detach, which means a “potential risk of suffocation or accidental ingestion“.

Likewise, the Dublin-based firm details that the item was on sale since last March 24, that is, about nine months, but does not specify if they have had evidence of an accident due to this problem.

According to local media, this measure has been taken after the non-governmental organization FACUA-Consumidores en Acción sent an alert to Primark about the product, whose serial number is 7494501.

“Our priority is always the safety of our customers, so we urge the return of this article to proceed with its full refund“says the company’s statement, which clarifies that it will not be necessary to present the proof of purchase or the receipt.

According to the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) of the Iberian country, there are several toys with problems that can pose a serious risk to the health of the little ones. Usually this happens because they contain too small parts or some kind of toxic material.

