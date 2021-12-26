preparation vs. Necaxa, Rodolfo Pizarro and Roberto Alvarado

The preseason of the Chivas of Guadalajara in command of Marcelo Míchel Leaño continues in order to make a better impression on the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament, after what was a 2021 in the MX League to oblivion with its absence in the Big party both of Guard1anes Closing as from Scream Mexico A21.

That is why the friendly in which the Sacred Flock will be measured against his pair of Club Necaxa next Wednesday, December 29 (meeting with the one who will say goodbye to the year) at the Victoria Stadium from the city of Aguascalientes, it is a good test to know at what point in the preseason it is located and how much the strategist must refine to reach the debut in the first division competition in the best way.

Waiting for a definition by Rodolfo Pizarro

The main objective of the Chivas in the winter market of the MX League, has a first and last name: Rodolfo Pizarro. Or at least it is who the fans have shown as the player they miss the most. In that sense, there was an interaction on Twitter between the former midfielder of the Inter Miami Y Alexis vega, which gives the impression that Pizarro would have a better chance of landing on a team from the north of Mexico that in the Guadalajara Sports Club.

Roberto Alvarado would approach Chivas

According to a report by W Deportes, everything would already be agreed between the directives of the Chivas de Guadalajara and Cruz Azul, for what Roberto Alvarado view of rojiblanco and for what Uriel antuna wear the light blue shirt. If materialized, it will be the first reinforcement for the squad he commands Marcelo Míchel Leaño facing the Shouts Mexico C22 of Liga MX.

The debut of Chivas in the Grita México C22 of Liga MX

The Chivas of Guadalajara from the coach Marcelo Míchel Leaño, continue with their preparation in the preseason prior to the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament of the MX League. In whose contest, the debut of Sacred Flock will be in front of Mazatlan Soccer Club next Sunday, January 9 at 6:00 p.m. at the Akron Stadium.