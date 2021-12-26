Puerto Rican brothers released after six months in prison in Qunitana Roo, Mexico

After more than six months of arrest in Mexico, Brothers Luis and Erick Zapata They were released after pleading guilty and reaching a settlement in the case for allegedly sexually assaulting a young woman while they were on vacation with their parents in Cancun.

The information was confirmed to The new day for the aunt of the young, Marisol Colon Aponte.

“They were released, thank God,” Colón Aponte said in writing.

Last Thursday, Luis and Erick’s father, Angel Luis Zapata, confirmed that his sons accepted an agreement to plead guilty in exchange for not serving time in jail, and that it included an alleged payment of $ 15,000 “or a little more” to the State and compensation that the man did not want to reveal to the alleged victim in the case.

According to Zapata, the agreement reached with the prosecution, and which had to be endorsed by a magistrate in a hearing that does not have a date, was “on the table” early in the process, but indicated that it was finally accepted on the recommendation of his lawyers. .

Colón Aponte was one of those who celebrated the release of the brothers on social media.

“Thank you people of Puerto Rico for believing in the innocence of our youth. Thank you to the merchants of hate, because the people of Puerto Rico know who helps from their heart and who does not, “said Colón Aponte in a publication in Facebook.

The father of the young people also expressed himself on his page with the following message: “God is good, he heard my prayers. Many feelings together, we cry with joy Jesus I trust you. My best Christmas present of my entire life. End of a bad chapter ”.

Initially, it was alleged that the two youths abused a 17-year-old girl in the beach area of ​​the Barceló hotel in the Riviera Maya. Later, the rape charges were dropped and the Quintana Roo Prosecutor’s Office charged them with lewd acts. The alleged attack occurred after an exchange between the brothers and the young woman, a neighbor of the state of Mérida.