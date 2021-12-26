Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to Prince Philip at Christmas

Barbados abandons colonial ties with the British monarchy 2:44

(CNN) – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth paid tribute to the late Prince Philip during her first Christmas television broadcast since the death of her husband of 73 years.

The 95-year-old monarch has said that although Christmas was “a time of great happiness and good cheer for many,” “it can be difficult for those who have lost loved ones.”

“This year especially, I understand why,” added the Queen.

The video message broadcast on Saturday began with an excerpt from the Queen’s 1997 speech for the golden wedding anniversary to the Duke of Edinburgh. A table in front of the queen displayed a photograph of the couple commemorating their 2007 diamond wedding anniversary. In another reference to her husband, the monarch wore the same sapphire chrysanthemum brooch that she was photographed with on her moon. honeymooning with Philip in 1947.

The queen said that since the death of Prince Philip she has been very comforted by the warmth and affection of the many tributes to his life and work around the world.

“His sense of service, intellectual curiosity and ability to squeeze fun out of any situation were irrepressible. That mischievous and inquisitive glow was just as brilliant in the end as when I first saw it,” added the queen.

He stated that as much as the royal family misses Prince Philip, they know that he would want them to have a celebration, adding that while covid-19 once again put strain on this year’s Christmas celebrations, there are still many holiday traditions that They can be treasured like carol singing, tree decoration, gift exchange.

He added that the transmission of these traditions and values ​​from generation to generation is a “source of great happiness.”

The queen canceled some of her Christmas plans this year due to covid-19. He did not travel to Sandringham for Christmas, as is the tradition, but was celebrating at Windsor Castle.

The palace also canceled a pre-Christmas lunch that the monarch often hosts for the extended family.

A surprise performance

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cambridge surprised the publicor from British television with a piano performance during a special Christmas service shown on television on Christmas Eve.

Kate played the piano as part of a community Christmas event she hosted at Westminster Abbey in central London earlier this month.

The Christmas carol evening was led by the Duchess, who wanted to mount “a celebration of life in our communities and illustrate how acts of kindness, empathy and love can nurture and reconnect us.”

In a recorded message introducing the event, Kate said she wanted to thank those who have done all they can to support their communities during the pandemic, celebrate the acts of kindness that have been witnessed across the country, and recognize others who can have suffered during the last two years.

Within the service, he reflected on the end of “another extraordinary year” and the “previously unimaginable challenges” of the past 18 months.

Attendees of the December 8 event were described as “the forgotten heroes” and were selected from community networks, charities and endorsements of Her Majesty the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. .

A recording of the event, “Royal Carols: Together At Christmas” was shown on the UK’s ITV network on Christmas Eve, and included never-before-seen footage of the Duchess playing the piano.

Viewers knew the show would feature a sprinkling of celebrity appearances, with musical performances by singers Ellie Goulding and Leona Lewis, and readings by British Paralympian Kim Daybell and “Harry Potter” star Tom Felton, but the performance by Kate was a surprise.

The Duchess was shown in the Chapter House inside Westminster Abbey with Tom Walker performing “For Those Who Can’t Be Here” (“For Those Who Can’t Be Here”, in Spanish).

Members of the Windsor clan attended the festivities to offer their support for the Duchess’s great night, including Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice, the Countess of Wessex, and Zara and Mike Tindall.

Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, along with their siblings, James and Pippa, also made a rare public appearance.