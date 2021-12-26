Repatriated 58 Dominicans who tried to enter Puerto Rico illegally

The US Coast Guard in Puerto Rico reported this Friday that it repatriated 58 Dominican migrants who tried to enter the Caribbean island illegally in two boats.

The two groups of Dominicans were intercepted on their journey to the coast of Aguadilla, a municipality in northwestern Puerto Rico, the federal agency detailed in a press release.

The latest operation took place last Tuesday, when a US Border Patrol (CBP) plane on the island spotted a suspicious ship 86 miles (138 kilometers) northwest of Aguadilla.

Following the sighting, CBP officers alerted Coast Guard colleagues at their Aguadilla base, who set sail in a boat and detained a group of 34 Dominicans.

This is in addition to the intervention on December 18, when, again, CBP officers spotted another suspicious vessel 63 miles (101 kilometers) northwest of Aguadilla.

The Coast Guard intercepted on that occasion a group of 28 people, 26 men and two women, all of Dominican nationality.

Of the total number of detainees -62-, the Coast Guard repatriated 58 yesterday, according to the note, which of the other four only states that two are in federal custody.

These operations are the result of ongoing efforts in support of Operation Unified Resolution, Operation Caribbean Guard, and the Caribbean Border Interagency Group (CBIG).

The CBIG was formally created to unify the efforts of U.S. agencies in Puerto Rico, along with local security forces, in their common goal of protecting the coasts of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands from immigration and immigration. drug trafficking.