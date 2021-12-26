Review of Don’t Look Up: Better look the other way

Imagine seeing a recipe with all your favorite ingredients, ending in one of the worst meals of your life. The blame surely falls on the cook, or at least that’s the case with Don’t Look Up, the insufferable new “comedy” from writer-director Adam McKay (The Big Short), based on a story by David Sirota.

McKay is recognized for his work on Saturday Night Live, and films alongside Will Ferrell, including Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Y Step brothers among several others. McKay also made The Big Short, one of my favorite films of 2015, when it began to enter socio-political terrain, continuing with Vice, on controversial former Vice President Dick Chenney. But here he bounced the ball; If there is a word that describes my reaction to Don’t Look Up It is “Surprise” … How surprised I am at how bad it is.

On paper it is the perfect production: a satire on society handling important issues, from central American politics, to the banality of social media, with a first-rate cast starting with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrenece, Cate BLanchett, and Meryl Streep. The execution is so bad that I wonder if someone else signed it using McKay’s name. Not that his previous projects are cinematic excellence, but at the very least they are entertaining. Not even that here.

DiCaprio is Doctor Randall Mindy, an astrophysicist whose PhD student, Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) discovers a comet heading straight for Earth. Scientists try to alert the US government, but find that President Orlean (Streep) is more concerned with her popularity numbers, re-election prospects, and a presidential scandal. The duo decide to go to the press, specifically Jack Bremmer (Tyler Perry) and Brian Evantee (Cate Blanchett), hosts of a popular morning show. But Mindy is too camera shy, while Dibisky is extremely aggressive, and they both end up becoming memes. When the President’s scandal worsens, he finally decides to address the comet situation, but using the advice of Peter Isherwell (Mark Rylance), a famous billionaire who would get out if you put Elon Musk and Steve Jobs in a mixer.

How frustrating of Don’t look up It is not only how important his message is, but how much you can tell that his cast wanted to do things right. A few moments in the film are genuinely funny, but none of them justify wasting two and a half hours. The allegory with the coronavirus and the way the media and institutions try to manage public opinion is obvious, but it just doesn’t connect. No matter how much you agree with what McKay means, I cannot recommend an excruciating experience like this. I’m not upset, just disappointed.