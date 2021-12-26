Ricky Martin to his daughter Lucía: “The light of my eyes, my inspiration, my motivation”

Double celebration. Puerto Rican star Ricky Martin turned 50 last Friday and his daughter Lucía Martin-Yosef reached three years old.
The artist commemorated the celebration of his daughter and her half century of life with a beautiful and emotional message to the “head of the house” that he published on his social networks.
“This pretty girl has her birthday the same day as me. The 24th of December. Lucia Martin-Yosef, the light in my eyes, my inspiration, my motivation. You are the head of the house and we love it that way. I love you with all my being. Congratulations my daughter ”, said the artist along with several photos and a video of father and daughter enjoying the north coast in Dorado.
In the video, the girl is seen running into her father’s arms from the beach in Dorado. Martin, her husband Jwan Yosef and their four children, twins Mateo, Valentino, Lucía and Renn reside in Dorado and usually spend the Christmas season in Puerto Rico.
The artist has been very cautious about showing photographs of the least and usually the few times that the sample Lucia appears from the back.
The artist entered the half century with “the same energy” to continue delighting his followers on stage and feeling “better than ever and more committed” to his musical career and his philanthropic mission.
“I am living a very interesting time in my life, many things expected and others that I did not see coming, but that have been wonderful,” Martin told EFE in statements sent by email.
The Puerto Rican singer indicated that he has “a deep sense of gratitude for 30 years of uninterrupted career and 50 of life” and that he feels “better than ever.”
-
Ricky Martin was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on December 24, 1971. (archive)
-
The singer joined the group Menudo in 1984 at the age of 12. (Arch)
-
One of the most important moments in the beginning of Ricky Martin’s international career occurred when he performed the song “The Cup of Life” at the Grammy Awards on February 24, 1999. (archive)
-
The song “Vuelve” won the Grammy for the best interpretation of Latin popular music in 1999. In the “backstage” of the ceremony, he coincided with the singer Madonna. (archive)
-
Ricky Martin received the Best Dance Video award for his song “Livin ‘La Vida Loca” on Thursday, September 9, 1999, at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards in New York. (archive)
-
In mid-1999, the singer released the song “Livin ‘la vida loca”, which established itself at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, spending five consecutive weeks at the top of the charts. This song made him one of the most popular singers in the world. (archive)
-
During his Livin ‘La Vida Loca tour, singer Ricky Martin danced on top of a car on stage while on October 20, 1999 at the Miami Arena. (archive)
-
In September 2002, Ricky Martin received the Hispanic Heritage Award, for his humanitarian work with the Sabera Foundation to rescue three orphaned girls from the streets of Calcutta. (archive)
-
Ricky Martin performed on NBC’s “Today” television show at New York’s Rockefeller Center on Wednesday, May 21, 2003, where he sang the songs “Almas del Silencio” and his 1999 smash hit, “Livin ‘La Vida Loca. “. (Arch)
-
In 2003, Martin presented his record production “Almas en Silencio” in Mexico City. (Arch)
-
The Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin shows a photograph of his children to some journalists on June 12, 2009, during a press conference to report on the Project that the Ricky Martin Foundation is carrying out in the town of Loíza. (Arch)
-
In 2010 Ricky Martin published an autobiography titled “Yo”. (Arch)
-
In late 2012, the artist performed in the musical “Evita” on Broadway, New York. (archive)
-
The Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin performed the show “ALL IN” at the “Park Theater At Monte Carlo Resort and Casino” in the city of Las Vegas. (Arch)
-
Ricky Martin has two twin children, Valentino and Matteo, born in 2008 who were conceived through surrogacy. (archive)
-
In 2017, the singer secretly married Syrian-born artist Jwan Yosef. (Arch)
-
Ricky Martin, her husband Jwan Yosef and their twins participated on September 28, 2019 in the National Dinner of the Human Rights Campaign, where the singer received the National Visibility Award. (archive)
-
In the summer of 2019, Ricky Martin participated in the demonstration against the then governor of Puerto Rico, Ricky Rosselló, where he shared with personalities such as René Pérez, Bad Bunny and Félix “Tito” Trinidad. (Arch)
-
Ricky Martin waved the Puerto Rican flag, along with another island flag in the colors of LGBTT + groups, during the demonstration against Ricky Rosselló. (Arch)
-
Ricky Martin established the Tao Center in Loíza in 2014. In the photo, the former governor, Alejandro García Padilla and his wife accompanied him to see the works of the main building of the foundation. (archive)
-
In October 2017, after Hurricane María passed through Puerto Rico, Ricky Martin went to Loíza to distribute water and food first-hand to those most in need. (Arch)
-
The Ricky Martin Foundation has also rebuilt homes in Loíza as a symbol of hope and social action. (Arch)