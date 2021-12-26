Ricky Martin to his daughter Lucía: “The light of my eyes, my inspiration, my motivation”

Double celebration. Puerto Rican star Ricky Martin turned 50 last Friday and his daughter Lucía Martin-Yosef reached three years old.

The artist commemorated the celebration of his daughter and her half century of life with a beautiful and emotional message to the “head of the house” that he published on his social networks.

“This pretty girl has her birthday the same day as me. The 24th of December. Lucia Martin-Yosef, the light in my eyes, my inspiration, my motivation. You are the head of the house and we love it that way. I love you with all my being. Congratulations my daughter ”, said the artist along with several photos and a video of father and daughter enjoying the north coast in Dorado.

In the video, the girl is seen running into her father’s arms from the beach in Dorado. Martin, her husband Jwan Yosef and their four children, twins Mateo, Valentino, Lucía and Renn reside in Dorado and usually spend the Christmas season in Puerto Rico.

The artist has been very cautious about showing photographs of the least and usually the few times that the sample Lucia appears from the back.

The artist entered the half century with “the same energy” to continue delighting his followers on stage and feeling “better than ever and more committed” to his musical career and his philanthropic mission.

“I am living a very interesting time in my life, many things expected and others that I did not see coming, but that have been wonderful,” Martin told EFE in statements sent by email.

The Puerto Rican singer indicated that he has “a deep sense of gratitude for 30 years of uninterrupted career and 50 of life” and that he feels “better than ever.”