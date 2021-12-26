Russian court fines Google and Meta for prohibited content

A court in Moscow fined Google and Meta on Friday for failing to delete content prohibited by local law. The punishment reflects Russia’s efforts to increase pressure on big tech companies.

The Tagansky District Court ruled that Google repeatedly failed to remove prohibited content and ordered the company to pay an administrative fine of 7.2 billion rubles (about $ 98.4 million).

Google said it would study the court documents and decide its next steps.

Later on Friday, the court also imposed a 1.9 billion rubles ($ 27.2 million) fine on Meta, Facebook’s parent company, for failing to remove the prohibited content.

The Russian authorities have increased their pressure on social networks, accusing them of not removing content related to abuse of drugs, weapons and explosives. This year, authorities accused large tech firms of failing to delete ads about unauthorized protests in support of jailed opposition member Alexei Navalny.

Earlier this year, Russian courts imposed smaller fines on Google, Facebook and Twitter. Friday’s ruling marks the first time that the amount of the fine has been calculated on the basis of income.

Authorities have further demanded that foreign tech giants store the personal data of Russian citizens on servers in Russia, threatening fines if they don’t.

Alexander Khinshtein, head of the information policy committee in the lower house of the Russian parliament, said the huge fine should send a clear message to all tech giants. He added that Russian law provides for other forms of punishment for not obeying court orders, including delaying internet traffic or completely blocking it for companies.