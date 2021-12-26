Salsódromo de la Feria de Cali 2021 in photos

The first event of the Cali Fair in its return to presence took place this Saturday, December 25.

More than 2,600 dancers adorned the ‘Calle de la Feria’ where tourists and locals saw the presentation of artists, allegorical floats, representatives of the police officers, among other cultural groups.



The Salsódromo opens the way to a week of celebration of the culture of Cali and its symbols through the Cali Fair, which will have different spaces for the people of Cali and will end on December 30.

Dancers from the Cali salsodrome, 2021 The Country – Jorge Orozco



The street of the fair was filled with colors and dance, thanks to the schools that participated in the salsodrome in version 64 of the Cali fair. The Country – Valentina Moreno



More than 2,600 dancers participate in the Salsodromo 2021. The country



The gates of the salsodrome officially opened at 2:00 pm The Country – Jorge Orozco



The salsódromo opens the door so that locals and tourists can enjoy about 63 shows that the Cali Fair will bring. The Country – Laura Arturo



Collective of the old guard. The Country – Jorge Orozco

The dancers delighted locals and visitors. The country

Salsera Explosion was one of the schools that was part of the Salsodromo 2021. Jorge Orozco / The Country



Jorge Iván Ospina, stressed that the Salsódromo 2021 allowed “a reflection of language, dance, music, in the intention of reconciliation.” The Country – Raúl Palacios



Caleños and visitors enjoy the salsa schools that still run through the ‘Heart of the Fair’. The Country – Raúl Palacios

The Cali 2021 Fair began this Saturday with the traditional Salsódromo. The Country – Raúl Palacios



The salsa show dazzled the audience. The Country – Raúl Palacios

With the ‘Resilience’ wing, the 2021 Salsodromo began. The Country – Raúl Palacios



Salsera Explosion was one of the schools that was part of the Salsodromo 2021. The Country – Jorge Orozco



The Salsódromo left attendees a message of inclusion and respect for difference. The Country – Raúl Palacios



Music was the protagonist of the event that opened version 64 of the Cali Fair. The Country – Jorge Orozco

Representatives of the Barranquilla Carnival, present at the Cali Fair Salsódromo The country



Dancers Feria de Cali 2021. Salsódromo Bernardo Peña



Dancers from the Universal Dance school were part of the groups that danced in the ‘Conciencia’ Wing. Raúl Palacios / The Country