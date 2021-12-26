Selena Quintanilla: this is why she didn’t celebrate Christmas

Millennium Digital

Selena quintanilla sand became The Queen of Tex-Mex after breaking through in a male-led industry and that he had forgotten about the Latino presence in the United States. 26 years have passed since his tragic death and shis legacy lives on more than ever, Even curious details of his life have come to light, such as the day he met Beyoncé, his intimate wedding with Chris Pérez or the reason why the singer did not celebrate Christmas.

From the age of nine, Selena He showed the courage to overcome criticism and make a place for himself in the world of music. Although with the passage of time the Quintanilla family has shared secrets about the singer, very few know that he never joined the festivities on December 24 and 25, except for one occasion.

It was on March 31, 1995 that Yolanda saldivar -Assistant and president of the fan club Selena quintanilla– He grabbed a .38mm Taurus revolver and fired it. The bullet hit the right side of Selena’s back, who began to lose a lot of blood, minutes later his death.

Why didn’t Selena Quintanilla celebrate Christmas?

Both the interpreter of “Como la flor” and the rest of her family did not celebrate Christmas because they are Jehovah’s Witnesses, as revealed at the time Abraham Quintanilla, father of the singer, when he was questioned about the reasons why They didn’t celebrate Christmas Eve, Christmas, or birthdays.

“As Jehovah’s Witnesses, we do not celebrate deaths or birthdays, and we do not want people to think that we are behind all the festivities, “shared the former vocalist of Los Dinos in an interview for NBC News.

Likewise, in an excerpt from the book Para Selena, con amor, written by his widower Chris Pérez, the guitarist points out that on one occasion he invited the singer to join his family’s Christmas celebration.

“Because Selena was a Jehovah’s Witness, he had never celebrated Christmas. To tell the truth, I had done it a few times, because usually the band had performances during the holidays.

The first year of our marriage, however, The band was free for Christmas, and I took Selena to my mother’s house for the party. Every member of my family had bought Christmas presents for Selena although he had told them that he never celebrated Christmas, “says Pérez in the book.

