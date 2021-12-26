Sergiño Dest has the support of Xavi and would not appear in …

Sergiño Dest has been engulfed in a ‘cloud’ of rumors due to his recurring inconsistencies on the playing field. Injuries and mediocre performances have placed him in a compromising position, and his position in the band has been threatened by the arrival of 38-year-old Dani Alves. But nevertheless, the player’s departure this winter may not happen.

According to sources from ‘Mundo Deportivo’ close to the player’s environment, Xavi Hernández himself would have ruled out that option, as the coach is waiting to have him as soon as he recovers from his last injury. The footballer believes that the constant casualties he has suffered have prevented his success within the club, and his goal now is to fully recover.

Bayern Munich has shown interest in the services of the American, despite the fact that there has been no formal response from the Blaugrana entity. Despite this, the team most closely linked to the player has been Ajax Amsterdam, the club where he comes from. However, and again based on ‘MD’, from the North American environment they close that door. This would nullify the possibility of a negotiation between both groups.

In addition, Dest would consider his stage in the Netherlands as finished, and he does not consider leaving Barcelona to return to the same destination. The culés, for their part, have been interested in Noussair Mazraoui, side of the set of Erik ten hag, and the option of a ‘barter’ has been ‘in the air’ these last weeks. But, with Xavi with the last word, It seems that the future of Sergiño is still tied to the Camp Nou, at least until summer.

Highs and lows of ‘2’

The one born in Almere has marked two seasons full of irregularities. The defender is still young, but his opportunities in Catalonia are running out. The Egarense coach only hopes that he recovers, to show if he deserves a place in the starting eleven. With the arrival of Alves, his presence could be diminished if he fails to prevail over the veteran on the field. Time will mark sentence.