Shock in football due to the death of a player during warm-up

Mukhaled Al-Raqadi passed away in a warm-up prior to a match with his team, Muscat FC of the Oman league. The 29-year-old player who was to play the match against Suwaiq suffered the collapse and was immediately taken to hospital, but died within hours of arrival.

Al-Raqadi, who died on Thursday, is the second footballer to die of a heart attack in the past week, following 23-year-old Croatian footballer Marin Cacic during training on December 21.

“With our hearts full of faith accepting the will of God, the Muscat Sports Club leadership and all its affiliates extend their sincere condolences to the Al-Raqadi family,” the club said in a statement announcing the sad News.

The death of Mukhaled Al-Raqadi sets off alarms on the soccer planet because it is difficult to understand how these heart abnormalities happen to soccer players who undergo constant check-ups and are in good health.

Heart problems have been a constant in football and cause serious concern for the health of the players themselves. Added to these deaths are the cases of players such as Piotr Zielinski and Victor Lindelof, who recently withdrew from their matches due to chest pains, while the case of Christian Eriksen remains the most representative for having suffered a heart attack in full swing. Eurocup.

In addition, Sergio Agüero announced his retirement from soccer due to his heart condition.