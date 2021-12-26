Silvia Pinal will not spend Christmas as she wished

Silvia Pinal She was hospitalized after testing positive for Covid-19, this a few days after celebrating Christmas. This news has worried his friends, fans and family, although his children, Sylvia Pasquel, Enrique and Alejandra Guzmán, They have ensured that their mother is stable. Without a doubt, the plans of the Pinal dynasty will not be the same for the December celebrations.

The actress who is around nine decades of life revealed where she would spend Christmas and the New Year, in a press tour held in November and where she announced that “Los Premios Bravo” would take place at the beginning of December.

“It happened in Acapulco because I have a little house there, I even sent it to be fixed, I can’t find a more beautiful place than there, I even have money, blessed God, to pay a maid and a doorman, I don’t consider it a drama that I go there, “he said.

At the press conference, the “Real Life Cases” actress added that her children would spend Christmas with her, which gave her a lot of excitement, especially for the smallest of the Dynasty, Apolo (son of Enrique Guzmán) who spends his time playing and doing mischief.

Unfortunately, the plans were canceled after Silvia Pinal was hospitalized and each of the children of the “Diva de México” will spend Christmas in isolation and with her close families, Sylvia Pasquel commented, who will have dinner with her daughter, Stephanie Salas and granddaughter, Michelle Salas who traveled from New York to Mexico to spend with Silvia Pinal at these parties.