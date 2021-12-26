Stephen Curry breaks the Christmas curse and approaches 3,000 3-pointers

In the Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns Stephen Curry broke the Christmas curse he had on the NBA and came close to 3,000 3-pointers.

He put pressure on himself and had no problem responding. Stephen Curry Y Golden state warriors were part of the Christmas day in the NBA season 2021-22 and ‘The chef’ broke a curse that brings him closer to the 3,000 triples.

Every time Curry played on Christmas Day he did not perform well to the point that he averaged only 13 points per game before the match Warriors vs. Phoenix suns of the NBA 2021-22. Stephen removed his curse and had a great game in front of Chris paul and company.

In the 13 seasons that Stephen Curry has been in the NBA, he had played eight Christmas games and never scored more than 20 points, nor did he make at least three triples to the brilliant performance in the Golden State Warriors against the Phoenix Suns.

The clutch (decisive) moment of the game arrived and, with a single triple needed for Stephen Curry will reach 3,000 three-point shots scored for life, the NBA world came to a standstill on the eve of another historic moment at the hands of the ‘Chef’.

Golden state Warriors delivered a coup of authority and beat the Phoenix Suns 116-107 points with a sensational performance by Stephen Curry. ‘The chef’ was dispatched with 33 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 of 16 triples to get closer to 3,000 for life and break once and for all the curse that made him play badly at Christmas.